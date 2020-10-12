If you win the America’s Cup, you get to set the rules of the next race, including the number of heats, crew and type of boat that can be used.

It means that each team has to design boats from scratch for each America’s Cup.

BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly joins Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie’s team to see how they are designing one of the five boats that will race in March 2021.

