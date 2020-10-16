BBC News

Tiny robots create art and other tech news stories

BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Apple announces four new iPhone handsets with 5G technology and a smart speaker
  • China’s central bank issues digital currency to 50,000 people in Shenzhen - the recipients, selected by lottery, can spend the money at more than 3,000 stores
  • Tiny robot swarms learn how to make art

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
50 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology