Tiny robots create art and other tech news stories
BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Apple announces four new iPhone handsets with 5G technology and a smart speaker
- China’s central bank issues digital currency to 50,000 people in Shenzhen - the recipients, selected by lottery, can spend the money at more than 3,000 stores
- Tiny robot swarms learn how to make art
