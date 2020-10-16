BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Apple announces four new iPhone handsets with 5G technology and a smart speaker

China’s central bank issues digital currency to 50,000 people in Shenzhen - the recipients, selected by lottery, can spend the money at more than 3,000 stores

Tiny robot swarms learn how to make art

