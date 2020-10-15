Microsoft has given games journalists their first preview of the upcoming Xbox Series X console.

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak was among the first to go hands-on with the console, trying two next-generation games and taking a look at the device's backwards compatibility.

The console is due to go on sale on 10 November worldwide.

It will go head-to-head with Sony's PlayStation 5, which is released two days later in Japan and the US, and 19 November in UK. is released two days later in Japan and the US.

