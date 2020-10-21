Domestic abuse: ‘Tech allowed him to track my location’
The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns has seen cases of domestic abuse rise around the world.
Increasing technology is being used by abusers, with survivors reporting being stalked by tracking apps on their phones, keyloggers on their computers or their lives being controlled through smart devices in their homes.
BBC Click's Lara Lewington finds out more.
For further information and support please visit BBC Action Line.
