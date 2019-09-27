Grime star Stormzy is set to take a starring role in the forthcoming video game Watch Dogs: Legion.

The Glastonbury headliner appears as a fictional version of himself in the game, which is set in a dystopian near-future London that has been taken over by a rogue government.

He told BBC Click's Marc Cieslak that he believed video games could be a platform to speak out against injustice.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick