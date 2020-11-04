Projector reviews: A 4K portable and a pocket-sized device
Many projectors promise to bring the cinema to your home, but there are also some quirkier options available too.
From a projector capable of turning any surface into a tablet to a portable 4K resolution device and a projector you can fit into your pocket, the BBC Click’s Lara Lewington compares some of the latest technology on the market.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
