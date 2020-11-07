PS5: Hands-on with the next-gen console and games
Games journalists and reviewers have been given their first taste of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console.
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak was among the first to go hands-on with the console, trying next-generation games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The next-generation console promises ultra-high definition 4K gaming at high frame rates and super-fast loading times, although there are few new blockbuster games to try at launch.
Sony's PlayStation 5 is released in Japan and the US on 12 November, and on 19 November in UK.
It goes head-to-head with Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which is out on 10 November.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
- Published
- 5 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology