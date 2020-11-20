BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best of the week’s technology news stories including:

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo reveals a concept rolling phone screen capable of transforming into a tablet

Elon Musk’s SpaceX sends four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), his personal fortune goes up by more than $15bn (£11.3bn) and he also tests positive for Covid-19

A magnetic spray which can aid targeted drug delivery by turning objects into mini robots is created by City University of Hong Kong

