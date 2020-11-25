‘How my electric car is helping to power my home’

A pilot scheme run by energy company OVO is allowing some electric car owners to use their vehicle to power their homes.

Owners can buy electricity from the grid at off-peak rates to charge their vehicle and whatever is leftover in the car’s battery can be used to power their homes or sell it back to the grid at peak times when prices are higher.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington finds out more.

