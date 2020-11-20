Sweden's state epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, says measures to tackle coronavirus in the country are becoming more targeted following the recent spike in cases.

"I think what we are doing is a kind of virtual lockdown. We are really trying to do exactly what many other countries are doing. We are trying to minimise the contacts of people," Mr Tegnell told BBC World News.

"We have learned that we can do that with a combination of legal measures and voluntary measures and that in the Swedish context is the combination that we really believe is the best one," he said.

Cafes and restaurants have remained open in Sweden but new restrictions have been introduced following a spike in coronavirus cases.

All countries were different and it was not yet possible to say which was a right or wrong strategy for tackling Covid-19, explained Mr Tegnell.

