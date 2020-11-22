Elon Musk's eventful week and other tech stories
Elon Musk overtook Mark Zuckerberg to become the third richest person in the world.
This came as his company SpaceX sent astronauts into space and he tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC Click rounds up all the latest technology news this week.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 46 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology