Brain imaging technology designed for babies
Scientists in the UK have demonstrated technology that could allow us to better understand a baby's brain during moments of natural activity.
The brain imaging technology has been developed by Gowerlabs, with UCL, Cambridge University, and the Rosie Hospital also working on the project.
It uses high-density diffuse optical tomography (HD-DOT) and has been tested on six-month old infants.
- Published
- 14 hours ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology