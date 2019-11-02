A 3D-printed mini-rover, plus other technology news
Omar Mehtab looks at some of the week’s best technology news stories including:
- TikTok allows some users to record longer videos as part of a test run
- Apple says the NHS Covid-19 app was the second most downloaded iPhone app in the UK this year
- The European Space Agency allows people to 3D print a mini replica of their Rosalind Franklin Rover to use at home
