BBC News

Robot chef cooks and washes up and other technology news

BBC Click's LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including;

  • Uber has sold off its self-driving car division and its flying taxi arm Elevate.
  • Japan is turning to artificial intelligence matchmaking to boost its record low birth rate
  • A robot kitchen could now make you dinner and wash up but you will need almost £250,000 ($330,000) to buy it

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
1 hour ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology