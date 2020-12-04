BBC News

Covid: 'People living alone won't be left alone'

Mark Drakeford said anyone living alone will be able to join a three-household bubble from 23 to 27 December, so they are not "left out".

At the Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, the first minister also confirmed front-line NHS staff and the over 80s will start receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Tuesday.

And he defends new rules concerning the sale of alcohol that are coming into force on Friday.

Published
49 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology