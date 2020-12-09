Technology that can describe the environment around it can be life-changing for blind people or those who have sight loss.

Apple’s iPhone 12, uses a Lidar (light detection and ranging) and artificial intelligence to enable users to identify objects and detect how close people are to other people around them.

In the age of the coronavirus pandemic where maintaining social distancing is important, such technology could prove particularly useful.

Blind reporter Lucy Edwards tries the technology on her local high street for BBC Click.

