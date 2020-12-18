The AI blob opera and other technology news
BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at some of the week's best technology stories including;
- A smart ring that could help users diagnose coronavirus before they have symptoms
- Zoox, the self-driving car firm Amazon bought in June, has unveiled its first robotaxi
- Google’s blob opera can make totally new sounds thanks to artificial intelligence trained on 16 hours of real life singing
