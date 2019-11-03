BBC News

Call of Duty: US and British military go head to head

Military teams from the United States and Britain have gone head to head for the first time in a transatlantic gaming competition.

The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl took place on Friday, to raise money for veterans' charities.

Gaming, or e-sports, is already a multi-billion dollar industry attracting huge audiences.

It's also increasingly being used by the military to engage younger audiences.

