BBC News

Timnit Gebru: Tech firms are institutionally racist

A prominent AI researcher at the centre of a race row with former employer Google has said the wider tech industry suffers from institutional racism.

Timnit Gebru says she was fired from her post leading Google's AI ethics team - the firm claims she resigned.

Google's chief executive has said the firm values its "black, women, and underrepresented Googlers", but the firm declined to comment on Dr Gebru's specific claims.

Read more

Published
19 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology