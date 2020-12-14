Timnit Gebru: Tech firms are institutionally racist
A prominent AI researcher at the centre of a race row with former employer Google has said the wider tech industry suffers from institutional racism.
Timnit Gebru says she was fired from her post leading Google's AI ethics team - the firm claims she resigned.
Google's chief executive has said the firm values its "black, women, and underrepresented Googlers", but the firm declined to comment on Dr Gebru's specific claims.
