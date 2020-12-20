Budget smartphones: What do you get for £100?

The price of premium smartphones is ever-increasing with the latest folding Samsung device costing about £1,800.

To find out what was available at the lower end of the market, BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with eight new smartphones priced from about £70 to £379.

The performance, cameras and features were all put to the test to see how they fared.

Chris tested the Nokia 1.3, Alcatel 1S, Nokia 5.3, Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, TCL 10L, Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy A42 5G and the OnePlus Nord.

