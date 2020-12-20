BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's news in technology including:

A request to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the UK to US was denied by a court in London

Volkswagen reveals a prototype fully autonomous electric car charging robot which it says will work in places like underground car parks

A robot with a body made from ice is developed by researchers from the Grasp Lab at the University of Pennsylvania

