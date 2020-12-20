BBC News

The robot made of ice and other tech news

BBC Click's Jen Copestake looks at the best of the week's news in technology including:

  • A request to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the UK to US was denied by a court in London
  • Volkswagen reveals a prototype fully autonomous electric car charging robot which it says will work in places like underground car parks
  • A robot with a body made from ice is developed by researchers from the Grasp Lab at the University of Pennsylvania

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
23 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology