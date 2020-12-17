With schools closed to the majority of pupils across the UK once more, the challenges disadvantaged pupils are facing accessing online learning have reappeared.

Despite ongoing government support and pledges for more laptops for schools, families are struggling to get the devices their children need.

If you have a laptop or tablet that you want to donate then please go to bbc.co.uk/makeadifference where you can find details of charities who will help get them safely wiped and sent to the children that need them the most.