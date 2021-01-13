Uighur-identifying patent is 'deeply disturbing'

A Huawei patent for a system that identifies people who appear to be of Uighur origin among images of pedestrians is deeply disturbing, the China director at Human Rights Watch has said.

Sophie Richardson told BBC World News: "I think most people around the world would find this kind of appalling racial profiling morally reprehensible."

Huawei has previously said that none of its technology was designed to identify a person’s ethnicity and now plans amend the patent.

Other Chinese technology companies have similar patents.