Crew in a Box: A plug-and-play studio kit
When the coronavirus pandemic began many television and film productions were either disrupted or postponed.
So a trio of Hollywood professionals decided to come up with a solution and developed Crew in a Box.
The system, which includes a 6K camera, teleprompter, triple LED light panel and two microphones, is remotely operated so once it is set-up the talent can start presenting without worrying about controlling the tech.
BBC Click’s Lara Lewington finds out more.
