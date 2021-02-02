Crew in a Box: A plug-and-play studio kit

When the coronavirus pandemic began many television and film productions were either disrupted or postponed.

So a trio of Hollywood professionals decided to come up with a solution and developed Crew in a Box.

The system, which includes a 6K camera, teleprompter, triple LED light panel and two microphones, is remotely operated so once it is set-up the talent can start presenting without worrying about controlling the tech.

BBC Click’s Lara Lewington finds out more.

