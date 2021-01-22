BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing information relating to driverless cars, is pardoned by outgoing President Donald Trump

An electric car battery which is capable of fully charging in five minutes has been produced in a factory

Virgin Orbit puts its first satellites into space

