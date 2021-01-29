BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Drone company Wingcopter announces it will start delivering coronavirus vaccines by air with trials beginning in Southeast Asia and Africa

Ford's electric scooter arm, Spin, unveils a three-wheeled model which can be controlled remotely and summoned by users on demand

Makers of the humanoid droid Sophia the Robot say it and three other models will go into mass production

