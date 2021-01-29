Humanoid droid goes into mass production and other news
BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Drone company Wingcopter announces it will start delivering coronavirus vaccines by air with trials beginning in Southeast Asia and Africa
- Ford's electric scooter arm, Spin, unveils a three-wheeled model which can be controlled remotely and summoned by users on demand
- Makers of the humanoid droid Sophia the Robot say it and three other models will go into mass production
