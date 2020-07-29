Is there a momentum to tame big tech giants?

Big technology firms provide valuable services and infrastructure in commerce and communication, but they are also set the rules and terms of who gets to use the infrastructure and this is at odds with how we have treated historically infrastructure, a US lawyer has said.

“Even when services are good for consumers they can be hurting a whole other set of other interests, be it workers, be it new business formation, be it democracy at large,” Lina Khan told BBC Hardtalk.

“It’s really difficult to know what we are missing out on,” she added, explaining that companies with monopoly powers can inhibit new competitors and stifle innovation.