Device could aid motorcyclists cornering and other news
BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, announces he is stepping down as the company’s chief executive
- Roadside cameras in Australia will activate a warning display if they detect drivers using a mobile phone
- A prototype computer vision system to allow motorcyclists to take bends more safely is developed by Swiss researchers at ETH Zurich
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Technology