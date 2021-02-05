BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, announces he is stepping down as the company’s chief executive

Roadside cameras in Australia will activate a warning display if they detect drivers using a mobile phone

A prototype computer vision system to allow motorcyclists to take bends more safely is developed by Swiss researchers at ETH Zurich

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick