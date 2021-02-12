BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

The company behind Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, is hacked in a ransomware attack - the company says it will not give in to demands or negotiate

Reddit says it has used up its entire marketing budget in a five second advert shown during the US Super Bowl

A probe from the United Arab Emirates goes into orbit around Mars, swiftly followed by one from China