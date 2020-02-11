A posture-tracking gadget that vibrates when the wearer slouches has been put to the test by BBC Click.

Chris Fox found the device did make him sit up straight but questioned some of the health claims on the product's website.

Physiotherapist Ashley James from the UK's Chartered Society of Physiotherapy told the BBC that movement was more important than sitting upright all day.

