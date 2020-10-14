BBC News

ZoomOut: Waving goodbye to awkward video call endings

One of the most embarrassing parts of a video call can be trying to leave but failing to find the right button.

Now a device which allows you to finish a call more easily has been invented.

Created by Brian Moore, a 3D-printed pull cord sends an instruction via Bluetooth to your computer to end the call.

BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly reports.

