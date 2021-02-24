BBC News

BBC Micro at 40: How it inspired a generation of coders

During the 1980s the BBC ran the Computer Literacy Project exploring the world of computing.

A series of home computers known as BBC Micros were created and viewers were taught how to program them.

The project helped inspire a generation of coders.

The BBC’s Alex Humphrey’s visits the National Computing Museum to find out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
25 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology