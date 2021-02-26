BBC News

Click News: Robo-cat companion breaks wind

BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Google's sister firm, Sidewalk Labs, cancels a smart-city project to track mobility patterns in the US city of Portland, Oregon
  • Boston Dynamics criticises an art installation that will allow people to control a version of the firm’s robot dog, Spot, fitted with a paintball gun
  • Panasonic develops an interactive robo-cat companion, Nicobo, that can wink, wag its tail and also break wind

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Technology