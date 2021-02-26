Click News: Robo-cat companion breaks wind

BBC Click’s Paul Carter looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Google's sister firm, Sidewalk Labs, cancels a smart-city project to track mobility patterns in the US city of Portland, Oregon

Boston Dynamics criticises an art installation that will allow people to control a version of the firm’s robot dog, Spot, fitted with a paintball gun

Panasonic develops an interactive robo-cat companion, Nicobo, that can wink, wag its tail and also break wind

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick