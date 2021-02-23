Former chair of the UK’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, Damian Collins, has said he believes many governments are now looking at how social media and other tech companies should be regulated.

His comments come as the battle between Facebook and the Australian government came to an end.

"You see around the world governments looking to put in place regulatory structures run by independent organisations to make decisions and not to leave decisions on content moderation or competition regulation just to the tech companies themselves," he told BBC World News.

"I think we have learned that we can't leave it to them to regulate their own affairs," he added.