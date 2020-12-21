SimCentric's virtual reality system Saf-Tac combines the Oculus Rift S headset and the Unreal Engine software to create training simulations for the military.

The software allows the creation of 3D virtual worlds using ready made parts, meaning bespoke environments can be rapidly produced for each mission.

While undergoing trials at RAF Honington, BBC Technology reporter Zoe Kleinman was able to experience the system for herself.

