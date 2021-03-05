BBC News

Insect-like flying drones and other technology news

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Facebook lifts its ban on political advertising which has been in place since the US presidential election in November
  • The Last of US 2 receives a record-breaking 13 nominations at the Bafta gaming awards
  • Tiny insect-like drones are created at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

