Reddit chief executive speaks to the BBC about WallStreetBets and Capitol Hill

Reddit boss Steve Huffman has told BBC News he supported the aims of controversial sub-Reddit WallStreetBets, and considered visiting it to be a guilty pleasure.

The chief executive added he had been slow in spotting its effect on GameStop's huge share-price spike in January.

"I was actually a little late to the party, because I didn't realise that Reddit had leaked into the real world again", he said.

He spoke to the BBC's North America's technology reporter James Clayton.

