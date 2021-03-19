LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Uber says it will pay UK drivers a minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions after losing a legal battle around workers’ rights

A series of mindfulness videos designed to help children and families combat stress around online learning, screen time and social distancing are launched by Google and Headspace

Russian robot maker Promobot launches a new department aimed at making robots look more realistic

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick