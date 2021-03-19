BBC News

Robots get realistic robo-skins and other tech news

LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Uber says it will pay UK drivers a minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions after losing a legal battle around workers’ rights
  • A series of mindfulness videos designed to help children and families combat stress around online learning, screen time and social distancing are launched by Google and Headspace
  • Russian robot maker Promobot launches a new department aimed at making robots look more realistic

