Robots get realistic robo-skins and other tech news
LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Uber says it will pay UK drivers a minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions after losing a legal battle around workers’ rights
- A series of mindfulness videos designed to help children and families combat stress around online learning, screen time and social distancing are launched by Google and Headspace
- Russian robot maker Promobot launches a new department aimed at making robots look more realistic
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick
