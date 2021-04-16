Virtual musicians play interactive gig and other tech news
BBC Click’s LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Livestreamer Ludwig Ahgren broke Twitch’s subscription record after streaming non-stop for 31 consecutive days
- Astronaut Thomas Pesquet says he will use a virtual reality headset to bike around Earth while on board the International Space Station
- Virtual 3D musicians perform original music while reacting to the audience in real time
