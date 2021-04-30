Robotic arm harvests apples and other technology news
LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Ride-haling firm Lyft sells its self-driving business to Toyota - for $550 million (£395m, € 454m)
- A drone capable of carrying three separate loads takes to the skies
- A robotic arm which uses artificial intelligence to identify and pick apples is developed at Monash University
