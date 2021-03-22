Kitboga is the alias of a Twitch and YouTube streamer who focuses on scam baiting - wasting the time of con artists who are trying to steal money from people.

He and a few others have now turned to using artificial intelligence bots to deal with some of the scammers. The system recognises what the scammers are saying to them over the phone and responds with set statements.

BBC Click’s Omar Mehtab finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick