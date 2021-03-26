Microrobots treat mouse brain tumours and other tech news
Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Customers can now buy a Tesla car with cryptocurrency Bitcoin, company chief Elon Musk announces
- Nintendo and Niantic, the companies behind Pokemon Go, announce a long-term deal to collaborate on augmented reality apps
- Microscopic robots deliver drugs into the brains of mice to treat their brain tumours
