Jen Copestake looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Google’s annual I/O developer conference returns in May in a virtual form, the company announces

Artist will.i.am announces the launch of a new facemask featuring noise-cancelling headphones, Hepa filters and LED lights - the project is a collaboration with Honeywell and the designer behind SpaceX’s spacesuits

LG Electronics says it will close its loss-making global smartphone business by the end of July

