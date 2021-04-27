As coronavirus vaccine programmes are rolled out, governments around the world are looking for ways to ease us back into pre-pandemic life - getting people back to sporting fixtures, theatres and other crowded public places.

One solution being considered is a digital Covid-19 “vaccine passport” but many have called them discriminatory and some say it could lead to government mandated identity cards in the future.

Dr Stephanie Hare reports for BBC Click.

