Call of Duty: Warzone goes back to the 1980s
The much-anticipated third season of Call of Duty: Warzone has been released, resetting the title to a 1980s-based storyline.
Publisher Activision recently revealed that the online game had attracted more than 100 million players.
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak spoke exclusively to Rob Kostich, the firm's president, about keeping those players interested in the free-to-play first-person shooter and tackling cheats.
