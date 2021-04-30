Ransomware surge: '45 Bitcoin to get your company back'
A global coalition of technology companies and law enforcement bodies is calling for "aggressive and urgent" action against ransomware.
Microsoft, Amazon, the FBI and the UK's National Crime Agency have joined the Ransomware Task Force (RTF) in giving governments nearly 50 recommendations.
Ransomware gangs are now routinely targeting schools and hospitals.
Hackers use malicious software to scramble and steal an organisation's computer data.
