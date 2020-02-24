Huawei Mate X2: Mastering the folding phone formula
Huawei has revealed the third iteration of its folding smartphone, abandoning its previous designs and taking some inspiration from Samsung.
This time, the folding display on the Mate X2 is protected inside the phone.
BBC Click's Chris Fox went hands-on with the phone and described it as the best folding phone so far - but it still lacks Google services, which lets it down for UK consumers.
