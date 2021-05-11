Social media companies must do more to stop female football fans being abused online - according to a network that protects women's interests across the game. Women in Football says attitudes must change, so that everyone can participate without fear of discrimination or trolling.

The BBC has spoken to two female fans who have suffered sexist and racist abuse online.

Reporter: Zahid Lalani

