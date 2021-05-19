How retail tech could change how we shop in the future
CornerShop is a London-based concept store which aims to test a range of different retail technologies with real customers.
Shoppers will be able to use their smartphone to help them either pre-select items or purchase products based on their own preferences such as dietary requirements.
There are also options to try on clothing using a digital avatar and items can be charged to customers’ accounts automatically with no need for cash or card payments.
BBC Click’s Lara Lewington reports.
