CornerShop is a London-based concept store which aims to test a range of different retail technologies with real customers.

Shoppers will be able to use their smartphone to help them either pre-select items or purchase products based on their own preferences such as dietary requirements.

There are also options to try on clothing using a digital avatar and items can be charged to customers’ accounts automatically with no need for cash or card payments.

BBC Click’s Lara Lewington reports.

