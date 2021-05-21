Robot scales stairs without ‘seeing’ and other news
LJ Rich looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Google previews a skin condition diagnosis app, a 3D video chat platform and more at its online I/O event
- Volocopter unveils an electric aircraft for suburban-to-city commuters
- A robot learns how to climb stairs without the aid of computer vision at Oregon State University
